LSU awarded 919 degrees at the university’s summer commencement exercises.
Of that total, 12 are from Livingston Parish.
LSU’s summer 2022 graduating class represents 41 Louisiana parishes, 44 U.S. states and 39 foreign countries. The oldest graduate is 71, and the youngest is 19.
The 919 total graduates are made up of 301 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 438 who received master’s degrees; 59 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 94 who received a Ph.D.; six who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 21 who received a post-baccalaureate certificate.
Also, 22 LSU employees earned degrees this summer.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish:
College of Engineering
Sean Wilkinson, Denham Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Julia Elaine Aucoin, Livingston
Emily Elizabeth Calhoun, Denham Springs
Robin Renee Capps, Denham Springs
Kolbe Maximilian David, Walker
Ariana Elise Milner, Denham Springs
Jeremy J. Roux, Walker
Manship School of Mass Communication
Karli Christine Carpenter, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Certificate
Ashley Gail Murphy, Walker
Master's
Peyton Elizabeth Burke, Watson
Daniel Sanders Loper, Denham Springs
Doctorate
Quincy Allan Hodges, Denham Springs
