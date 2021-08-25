LSU awarded 969 degrees during the university’s 305th commencement exercises on Friday, Aug. 13.
The 969 degrees awarded was an all-time record for any summer commencement at the university.
Of that total, nine are from Livingston Parish, including one who graduated Summa Cum Laude and received LSU’s University Medal.
LSU held two ceremonies for this record-setting class – one for graduate students and another for undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students.
During the ceremonies, LSU President William F. Tate IV delivered the keynote address. Interim Executive Vice President & Provost Matt Lee provided opening remarks, and LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Dampf conferred degrees. Michael Hendrick, candidate for Doctor of Musical Arts, performed the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and LSU Alma Mater.
“Being here today reminds me why I became an educator and why I have spent my entire career serving in public institutions,” Lee said. “I am sure I am not alone among my colleagues when I say that it is rewarding, and reinvigorating, to be here with you today as we celebrate this amazing accomplishment.”
LSU’s summer 2021 graduating class represents 47 Louisiana parishes, 43 U.S. states and 35 foreign countries. The oldest graduate is 86, and the youngest is 19.
The 969 total graduates are made up of 327 students who received undergraduate degrees and 642 who received graduate degrees. Also, 14 LSU employees earned degrees this summer.
Two graduates received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
The medalists included Aimee Maria Ardonne, a native of Denham Springs, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in leadership and human resource development from the College of Human Sciences & Education; and Georgia Claire Krieger, a native of Mandeville, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.
College of Agriculture
Cassidy Rene Dixon, Walker
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Thomas S. Fuentes, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aimee Maria Ardonne, Denham Springs
Delcie Celeste Briggs, Walker
Kayla Brooke Coleman, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Leslie Joel Bernard, Denham Springs
Ethan Chaney Phillips, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Master's
Stacie Marcotte Muse, Denham Springs
Doctorate
Ryan Adam Dutsch, Walker
