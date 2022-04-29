LSU Campus Life awarded the 2021 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship to 12 female students who were nominated for their participation and leadership in campus and community service activities.
Of this year’s winners, three came from Livingston Parish.
2021 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship recipients include the following:
LOUISIANA
Baton Rouge
Kayla Hall, Junior, Studio Art
Denham Springs
Summer Didier, Junior, Kinesiology
Ella Otken, Sophomore, Biological Sciences
Hammond
Juliette LeRay, Sophomore, Mass Communication
Lafayette
Sanaa Alam, Senior, Biological Sciences
Prairieville
Harlee Rowe, Senior, Sociology
Walker
Emily Seighman, Junior, Biochemistry
TEXAS
Beaumont
Kennedy Simon, Senior, Psychology and Sociology
NIGERIA
Osogbo, Osun State
Fatimat Badmus, Doctorate Student, Chemistry
PAKISTAN
Gujrat
Subbah Mir, Graduate Student, English
The award is presented annually to female LSU undergraduate or graduate students for their outstanding service to the university community through participation and leadership in community service activities.
Additional criteria include full-time status, a 3.0 grade-point average and good academic and disciplinary standing with the university. The award carries a $250 or $500 stipend.
The late Tom W. Dutton’s bequest established the award in 1969. Dutton served as a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors from 1940-1967. He also served as the Vice Chair and the Chairman of the Board from 1940-1944 from 1950-1952 respectively.
Campus Life works closely with more than 400 student organizations, countless student organization leaders and advisors, and is home to some of LSU's biggest traditions. The department's mission is to enhance student learning through innovative initiatives focused on the tenets of involvement, leadership, and service that enrich the LSU experience.
Campus Life serves a diverse student population and strives to make LSU an increasingly vibrant campus community.
