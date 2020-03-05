DENHAM SPRINGS -- The hype videos became must-see T.V., nearly as much as the team they featured.
Narrating them were some of the most famous people in Hollywood, from Anthony Mackie to John Goodman to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. They all spoke over pulse-inducing hip hop songs like F.Y.I.’s “Swag Surfin’” and Lil’ Boosie’s “Set It Off” as highlights filled the screen.
The videos captured every moment of the LSU football team’s magical run during the 2019 season, from the opener against Georgia Southern to the crowning national championship game against Clemson. They got the blood flowing of fans of all ages, from youngsters to the old-timers, who watched the clips millions of times.
This weekend, the man behind the most popular hype videos in college football last season will share some of his secrets this weekend in Denham Springs. But that’s not all.
Will Stout, an LSU student and creator of the Tigers’ viral hype videos last season, is just one of the scheduled presenters for the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s STEAM Expo on Saturday, March 7.
The expo, which is being presented by the LPPS Technology Department, will take place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue.
Free to attend, the expo will provide engaging displays and activities to increase student and parent awareness and interest in STEAM education and careers while providing opportunities to support school and community initiatives.
The all-day event will invite people to take part in all things science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, all of which are growing in popularity in the school system.
Along with Stout’s Q&A at 9:30 a.m, the expo will also feature Steve Caparotta, a meteorologist for WAFB who will speak at 12 p.m. Other presenters include representatives from LIGO, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, DEMCO, and Northshore Technical Community College.
Some of the scheduled activities include a speed-measuring football throw, fish identification, “fire in the wire” demonstrations, cupcake coding, virtual reality, computer and flights simulations, robotics demonstrations, and art projects to take home.
There will also be performances by the DSHS Drama Club, the Odyssey Academy of Dance, the DSHS Jazz Band, and the DSHS Brass Quartet.
In addition, visitors will be able to tour the LPPS STEAM Express mobile classroom unit, the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center’s ambulance, and vehicles from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Pictured below is a complete schedule of activities for this weekend’s expo.
