Two Livingston Parish natives were recently honored as online graduates from LSU.
The online graduates were Brittni Ann Ivy Boudreaux and Jessie Brianne Ratliff, both of Denham Springs. Both obtained master’s degrees from Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
