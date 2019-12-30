BATON ROUGE -- LSU recognized a record-number of 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 20.
Of that total, 42 are from Livingston Parish, including six honor graduates.
The 1,986 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to female, African American, Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester. This fall, LSU also saw the most degrees ever awarded to veteran students, students on Pell grants, and students awarded the Pelican Promise.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, while LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of The Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and The North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.
The 2019 fall graduating class represented 55 Louisiana parishes, 42 states, and 39 foreign countries. Men made up 48.55 percent of the class while women made up the remaining 51.45 percent. The youngest graduate was 19, while the oldest was 61 years old.
There were 126 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs and received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors.
Honor graduates from Livingston Parish were: Victoria Alise Landry, Albany (Cum Laude); Deion Alexander Banta, Denham Springs (Magna Cum Laude); William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs (Summa Cum Laude); Aubrey Nicole Farriel, Walker (Summa Cum Laude); Matthew Alan Liptak, Walker (Summa Cum Laude); and Robert Joseph Jones, III, Watson (Summa Cum Laude).
Listed below are the LSU 2019 fall graduates from Livingston Parish.
College of Agriculture
Stephen James Guillaumin, Denham Springs
Christina N. Spears, Watson
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Deion Alexander Banta, Denham Springs
Ryan Mason King, Watson
Caleb Aaron Murphy, Denham Springs
Hayden Anthony Murphy, Denham Springs
Kylie Marlee Sceroler, Denham Springs
Zachary J. Walters, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Logan Philip Davis, Livingston
Denver Christopher Delatte, Maurepas
Lauren Elizabeth Imme, Denham Springs
Jest Ellis Jackson, Denham Springs
John Boyd Lefebvre, II, Denham Springs
Matthew James Moran, Walker
Aaron James Vancel, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Leilah Rose Alkadi, Walker
Kelsi Lynn Jones, Denham Springs
Hannah Nancy Rogas, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Nicholas Dean Beason, Denham Springs
Joshua Fox Chenevert, Watson
Bailey Noel Clary, Denham Springs
Preston Grant Denn, Denham Springs
Carli Alexandra DiLorenzo, Denham Springs
Creg Emanuel Harris, Denham Springs
Colby Lee Hayman, Denham Springs
Robert Joseph Jones, III, Watson
Krystian Mary Kreamer, Denham Springs
Anna Rae Kuhlmann, Denham Springs
Matthew Alan Liptak, Walker
Eva Marie Lockhart, Walker
Johnathan Robert Reynolds, Denham Springs
Jorge Alberto Stringer, Denham Springs
Jaden Alexandra Walker, Denham Springs
Courtney Diane Waters, Walker
Manship School of Mass Communication
William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs
Victoria Alise Landry, Albany
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Aubrey Nicole Farriel, Walker
College of Science
Courtnie Louise Dicapo, Watson
Hayden Paige Harris, Denham Springs
Braxton Reed Smith, Walker
Graduate School
Master's
Zachary Andrew Boothe, Denham Springs
Misty Marie Crawford, Denham Springs
