LSU Fall 2019 Commencement
Confettis falls on LSU graduates after they receive their degrees. During LSU's 300th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 20, a record-number of 1,986 degrees were awarded.

 Photo by LSU Strategic Communcations

BATON ROUGE -- LSU recognized a record-number of 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 20.

Of that total, 42 are from Livingston Parish, including six honor graduates.

The 1,986 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to female, African American, Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester. This fall, LSU also saw the most degrees ever awarded to veteran students, students on Pell grants, and students awarded the Pelican Promise.

There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, while LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of The Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and The North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.

The 2019 fall graduating class represented 55 Louisiana parishes, 42 states, and 39 foreign countries. Men made up 48.55 percent of the class while women made up the remaining 51.45 percent. The youngest graduate was 19, while the oldest was 61 years old.

There were 126 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs and received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors.

Honor graduates from Livingston Parish were: Victoria Alise Landry, Albany (Cum Laude); Deion Alexander Banta, Denham Springs (Magna Cum Laude); William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs (Summa Cum Laude); Aubrey Nicole Farriel, Walker (Summa Cum Laude); Matthew Alan Liptak, Walker (Summa Cum Laude); and Robert Joseph Jones, III, Watson (Summa Cum Laude).

Listed below are the LSU 2019 fall graduates from Livingston Parish.

College of Agriculture

Stephen James Guillaumin, Denham Springs

Christina N. Spears, Watson

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Deion Alexander Banta, Denham Springs

Ryan Mason King, Watson

Caleb Aaron Murphy, Denham Springs

Hayden Anthony Murphy, Denham Springs

Kylie Marlee Sceroler, Denham Springs

Zachary J. Walters, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Logan Philip Davis, Livingston

Denver Christopher Delatte, Maurepas

Lauren Elizabeth Imme, Denham Springs

Jest Ellis Jackson, Denham Springs

John Boyd Lefebvre, II, Denham Springs

Matthew James Moran, Walker

Aaron James Vancel, Denham Springs

College of Human Sciences & Education

Leilah Rose Alkadi, Walker

Kelsi Lynn Jones, Denham Springs

Hannah Nancy Rogas, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Nicholas Dean Beason, Denham Springs

Joshua Fox Chenevert, Watson

Bailey Noel Clary, Denham Springs

Preston Grant Denn, Denham Springs

Carli Alexandra DiLorenzo, Denham Springs

Creg Emanuel Harris, Denham Springs

Colby Lee Hayman, Denham Springs

Robert Joseph Jones, III, Watson

Krystian Mary Kreamer, Denham Springs

Anna Rae Kuhlmann, Denham Springs

Matthew Alan Liptak, Walker

Eva Marie Lockhart, Walker

Johnathan Robert Reynolds, Denham Springs

Jorge Alberto Stringer, Denham Springs

Jaden Alexandra Walker, Denham Springs

Courtney Diane Waters, Walker

Manship School of Mass Communication

William Timbes Hardy, Denham Springs

Victoria Alise Landry, Albany

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Aubrey Nicole Farriel, Walker

College of Science

Courtnie Louise Dicapo, Watson

Hayden Paige Harris, Denham Springs

Braxton Reed Smith, Walker

Graduate School

Master's

Zachary Andrew Boothe, Denham Springs

Misty Marie Crawford, Denham Springs

