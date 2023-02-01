LSU campus

LSU campus

 Photo by LSU

LSU Campus Life awarded the 2022 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship to female students who were nominated for their participation and leadership in campus and community service activities.

Of the 10 scholarship recipients, one is from Livingston Parish. Sara Martin, of Watson, is a senior in the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College studying a dual degree in political science and sociology.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.