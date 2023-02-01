LSU Campus Life awarded the 2022 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship to female students who were nominated for their participation and leadership in campus and community service activities.
Of the 10 scholarship recipients, one is from Livingston Parish. Sara Martin, of Watson, is a senior in the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College studying a dual degree in political science and sociology.
The award is presented annually to female LSU undergraduate or graduate students for their outstanding service to the university community through participation and leadership in community service activities.
Additional criteria include full-time status, a 3.0 grade-point average and good academic and disciplinary standing with the university. The award carries a $250 or $500 stipend.
The late Tom W. Dutton’s bequest established the award in 1969. Dutton served as a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors from 1940-1967. He also served as the vice chair and the chairman of the board from 1940-1944 from 1950-1952 respectively.
The other 2022 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship recipients are Morgan Ashley Bourque, of Gonzales; Kennedy Cook, of Grand Prairie, Texas; Emily Demps, of Atlanta; Grace Gandy, of New Orleans; Bethany A. Hager, of Taunton, Massachusetts; Meghan Hodges, of Baton Rouge; Silvia Jessenia Murillo Miguez, of Quevedo, Ecuador; Angel Elizabeth Puder, of Houston; and Ankita Rathour, of Bihar, India.
