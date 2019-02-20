GONZALES -- For the 10th straight year, Lydia Roberts took the plunge.

And this time, she brought a team of “shining stars” with her.

Roberts was one of hundreds of people who participated in the annual Polar Plunge at Cabela’s in Gonzales on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The event, hosted by the Louisiana Law Enforcement Torch Run, is a fundraiser for the state’s Special Olympics organization, which serves more than 14,000 children and adults with the help of as many volunteers, according to its website.

Roberts, a 32-year-old from Watson, is one of thousands of athletes who have benefitted from the event and Special Olympics at large, said her mother Paulette, who coaches special athletes in cycling, bowling, swimming and track and field.

“Special Olympics has done a world of good for my daughter,” she said. “She started about 15 years ago, and through Special Olympics, she’s made a lot of friends and memories.”

Paulette said Lydia is the only person to take the plunge the last 10 years, but this year, she wasn’t alone — she was joined by 15 others who all came representing “Lydia’s Shining Stars.”

Each person wore matching black T-shirts with silver tutus, and each T-shirt had a number near the left shoulder that indicated how many years they’d plunged.

One of “Lydia’s Shining Stars” last weekend was Rachel Henning, who made the nearly 430-mile drive from her home in Seguin, Texas — just outside of San Antonio — to plunge with Lydia. Henning said she met Lydia in 2010 through LSU’s “Best Buddies” program, which partners students together with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The two were “Best Buddies” until 2012, but they have remained close ever since, which is why Henning said she made it a point to be at the Polar Plunge last weekend.

“Lydia’s so bubbly and happy, and she loves everybody,” said Henning, who was plunging for the fourth time.

Saturday’s event included games, music and a cookoff, but everything was centered around the plunge, which took place in the pond in front of Cabela’s on a warm afternoon.

After an opening ceremony — which included a reading of the Special Olympics athlete’s oath by Watson native, gold medal-winning and Lydia’s closest friend Audrey Roussel — teams walked down the dock before taking a dip in the water.

“Lydia’s Shining Stars” was one of the last groups to take the plunge. One of the people who joined Lydia was her older brother Eric, who literally gave his sister “a push” into the warm water.

But like any sister, she happily returned the favor.

“Normally we have to give her a little encouragement,” Eric said. “Me and [family friend] Brad [Hassert] sat next to her, and as soon as we scooted in, she grabbed both of our arms and said, ‘No, no, no, no,’ so we just gave her a little push.

“As soon as she got out, she said, ‘I’m pushing you in now since you pushed me in,’ and I said, ‘Go ahead.’”

To take the plunge, each person had to donate $50, with money going toward sports training and programs for athletes with special needs. This year, Lydia alone raised more than $600 for Special Olympics Louisiana, with her team “Lydia’s Shining Stars” raising more than $1,500.

Lydia will be one of hundreds of special athletes who will take part in the 2019 Livingston Parish Area Special Olympics at Live Oak High on March 29. Last year’s event drew 200 competitors from Special Olympics Louisiana-Florida Parishes, which covers the five-parish area of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany.