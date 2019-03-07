SPRINGFIELD -- Colorfully decorated boats — carrying people clad in equally colorful makeup, headgear and themed costumes — hit the water for the Krewe of Tickfaw’s annual Mardi Gras boat parade on Saturday, March 2.
With clouds blocking out the scorching sun, parade goers young and old alike gathered at local restaurants, boat camps, and river homes along the Tickfaw River to watch the boats pass by, all hoping to catch a prize — or several — to take home.
Starting near Dendinger Road, more than a dozen boats traveled up the Tickfaw River and passed in front of Tin Lizzy’s, a popular gathering spot in Springfield. They continued toward Swamp Road before going past Boopalu’s Bar and Warsaw Marina.
The parade ended at Boopalu’s, where the boat and land party winners were announced and a live show featuring local band Ampersand was held. Proceeds from this year’s ball and parade will go toward the Tangi Food Pantry.
All in all, it was another solid year for the Krewe of Tickfaw, organizer Christina Pierce said.
“It was perfect,” Pierce said. “If the sun would’ve been out, it would’ve been hot and muggy, but the weather was great and people had a great time.”
Taking part in the festivities was Kimberly Mathis, a Springfield resident who hosted a New Orleans Saints-themed land party at her camp near the parade’s launch point.
Dozens gathered at Mathis’ home for the party — clad in black and gold clothes with matching masks — and caught beads, koozies and other throws from the camp’s deck.
Two banners were proudly displayed at Mathis’ home, including one that read, “Make the right call” — an obvious nod to the missed pass interference call that went against the Saints during the NFC Championship Game versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Mathis’ party also featured live music from Pearl River singers Amanda Jones and Brian Jones of Wayward Jones, whom she credited for giving her the idea for the Saints theme.
“The band had these old referee shirts but didn’t know what to do with them after the no-call,” Mathis said. “So we took them and decided to use them for a ‘no-call’ theme.”
The ploy worked, with Mathis’ land party winning first place among the parade’s entries.
The Mardi Gras parade came one week after the Krewe of Tickfaw’s annual ball, a festive social gathering that drew hundreds to Tin Lizzy’s on Saturday, Feb. 23. This year’s king and queen, Jimmy Gregory and Alexa Ott, were recognized during the ball, as well as this year’s grand marshal, Kimberly Hidalgo.
Though stormy weather forced the cancellation of a boat parade scheduled before the ball, Pierce said it did nothing to damper anyone’s enthusiasm for the ball itself.
“I was so surprised there was that many people who showed up in gowns and tuxedos at the ball in the rain,” Pierce said. “It was good to see.”
The parade has slowly become a labor of love for Pierce, who took things over a few years after the passing of Charlie Albert, the late owner of Blood River Landing in Springfield who organized the parade until his passing in July 2009.
“We just missed it,” she said of bringing back the parade. “I remember going a few times and just loving it. Then we went to another [parade] where we had to sit still and then follow it from behind, and it was just dull.”
“So when we came back and someone said, ‘You can organize the parade if you want,’ I said, ‘Why not? I’ll try it.’ That’s how it started.”
With less than two weeks to prepare, Pierce was able to secure 32 boats for the parade in 2012. She’s organized it every year since, and now she hopes it will continue to grow and bring together the close-knit Tickfaw community.
“That’s what makes it all worth it, just seeing the pictures that I get and the amount of people I see who are happy,” Pierce said. “We all enjoy it and want it to continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.