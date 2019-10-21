LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Fair has its new queen.
Hannah Gautreau, a graduate of Maurepas, was crowned the 2019 Livingston Parish Fair Queen during the annual pageant on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Wearing an elegant, floor-length pink dress studded with studded earrings, Gautreau received the shiny crown from outgoing queen Madison Watts, a graduate of Doyle High. In addition to winning the crown, the judges selected Gautreau as Miss Congeniality, Best Interview, and Most Photogenic.
Finishing behind Gautreau were Mason Burnette, Sterling Johnson, and Rayanne Ridgel. Burnette, who will act as queen if Gautreau is unable to perform her duties, was named winner of the Best Dressed category.
Additional pageants were also held on multiple days for boys ages 0-4 and girls ages 0-16.
