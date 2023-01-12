Maurepas High announces homecoming court

Maurepas High has announced its 2023 homecoming court.
Senior maids named to the court were Madelyn A., Breann C., Amara H., and Breeanna P.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Maurepas High has announced its 2023 homecoming court.
Senior maids named to the court were Madelyn A., Breann C., Amara H., and Breeanna P.
Others named to the court were junior maids Saige B., Leila E., Skyler F., Londyn K., Paige V., and Belle W.; sophomore maids Mackenzie H. and Jordyn P.; and freshman maid Saydie S.
The homecoming courts for elementary, middle school, and high school will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.