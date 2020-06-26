Maurepas High Class of 2020
Buy Now

Seniors pose for a photo before a graduation ceremony celebrating the Maurepas High Class of 2020 on Thursday, June 25.

 David Gray | The News

MAUREPAS -- Twenty-four students sat on the stage as seniors. 

They walked off the stage as high school graduates.

Maurepas High celebrated the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony held inside the school’s gym on Thursday, June 25.

The program included comments and remarks from seniors Kameron Aime, Emma Gautreau, Bryce Felps, Dru’ Bantaa, and Madison Tullier, among others.

Along with recognizing the students' academic achievements and community service work, seniors presented roses to their parents, guardians, and other loved ones. The program also featured a senior slideshow that was played minutes before the seniors took part in the traditional cap toss.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Maurepas High.

(Note: *Represents students who were part of the school’s inaugural Pre-K class.)

Maurepas High Class of 2020

Kameron Aime *

Gavin Armand

Dru’ Bantaa *

Brittany Barrientes*

Nathaniel Bibbs

Jackson Cornett *

Brooklyn Dauzat

Bryce Felps *

Emma Gautreau *

Codi Ghrigsby

Dylan Ghrigsby

Bralyn Kitchens

Marlana Lapeyrolerie

Landon Loupe

Aiden McCoy *

Alexis Meier

Seth Richardson

L.A. Salinas

Dakota Satterfield

Casey Schexnayder *

Logan Scuderi

Dakota Smith

Kade Thacker*

Madison Tullier

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.