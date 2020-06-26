MAUREPAS -- Twenty-four students sat on the stage as seniors.
They walked off the stage as high school graduates.
Maurepas High celebrated the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony held inside the school’s gym on Thursday, June 25.
The program included comments and remarks from seniors Kameron Aime, Emma Gautreau, Bryce Felps, Dru’ Bantaa, and Madison Tullier, among others.
Along with recognizing the students' academic achievements and community service work, seniors presented roses to their parents, guardians, and other loved ones. The program also featured a senior slideshow that was played minutes before the seniors took part in the traditional cap toss.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Maurepas High.
(Note: *Represents students who were part of the school’s inaugural Pre-K class.)
Maurepas High Class of 2020
Kameron Aime *
Gavin Armand
Dru’ Bantaa *
Brittany Barrientes*
Nathaniel Bibbs
Jackson Cornett *
Brooklyn Dauzat
Bryce Felps *
Emma Gautreau *
Codi Ghrigsby
Dylan Ghrigsby
Bralyn Kitchens
Marlana Lapeyrolerie
Landon Loupe
Aiden McCoy *
Alexis Meier
Seth Richardson
L.A. Salinas
Dakota Satterfield
Casey Schexnayder *
Logan Scuderi
Dakota Smith
Kade Thacker*
Madison Tullier
