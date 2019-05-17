Twenty-seven seniors in the Maurepas High Class of 2019 completed their high school journeys with a commencement ceremony on campus on Friday, May 17.
Listed below are this year's Maurepas High graduates.
Maurepas High Class of 2019
Jace Adam Anderson
Tyler Joseph Anderson
Lainey Elizabeth Balfantz
Slade Paul Bercegeay
Ava Elizabeth Borskey
Stephen Cole Bovia
Trevor Paul Bovia
Gage Anthony Braniff
Marlee Elizabeth Carroll
Sarah Mae Crawford
Hunter Joseph Dupuy
Chase Anthony Guitreau
Harley Rose Hanna
Morgan Elizabeth LeBlanc
Briggs Alton Francis LeBourgeois
Mckenna Danielle Lessard
Keegan Noelle Marchand
Grant Edward Meadows
Ashlynn Marie Picou
Madison Octavia Picou
Sierra Diana Prejean
Kirsten Danielle Rink
Peyton Joseph Robinson
Nevaeh Jo Stewart
Kelly Lyn Torstenson
Teddi Renee Vernon
Kaylynn Renee Vicknair
