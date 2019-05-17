Maurepas High Class of 2019
Maurepas High senior Madison Picou tightens a bracelet on Mckenna Lessard's wrist before the start of the Class of 2019's commencement ceremony at Maurepas School on Friday, May 17.

 Morgan Prewitt | The News

Twenty-seven seniors in the Maurepas High Class of 2019 completed their high school journeys with a commencement ceremony on campus on Friday, May 17. 

Listed below are this year's Maurepas High graduates.

Jace Adam Anderson

Tyler Joseph Anderson

Lainey Elizabeth Balfantz

Slade Paul Bercegeay

Ava Elizabeth Borskey

Stephen Cole Bovia

Trevor Paul Bovia

Gage Anthony Braniff

Marlee Elizabeth Carroll

Sarah Mae Crawford

Hunter Joseph Dupuy

Chase Anthony Guitreau

Harley Rose Hanna

Morgan Elizabeth LeBlanc

Briggs Alton Francis LeBourgeois

Mckenna Danielle Lessard

Keegan Noelle Marchand

Grant Edward Meadows

Ashlynn Marie Picou

Madison Octavia Picou

Sierra Diana Prejean

Kirsten Danielle Rink

Peyton Joseph Robinson

Nevaeh Jo Stewart

Kelly Lyn Torstenson

Teddi Renee Vernon

Kaylynn Renee Vicknair

