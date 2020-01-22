Maurepas High recently announced its 2020 high school homecoming court, as well as its elementary and middle school courts.
The high school homecoming court is comprised of the following maids: Regan Dauzat, freshman; Sloane Bercegeay, sophomore; Raegan Mack, junior; Madison Tullier, Madison Tullier; Maci Scivicque, MHS Cheerleaders; Brooklyn Dauzat, FFA Club; Samantha Nicolitz, Senior Beta Club; Emma Gautreau, Lady Wolves Basketball; Lee Lapeyrolerie, Library Club; Dru' Bantaa, FCS Club; and Casey Schnexnayder, Future Medical Professionals Club.
The reigning high school queen is Keegan Marchand.
The high school homecoming court is also supported by a middle school and elementary court that includes a representative from each class, starting with Pre-K and ending with eighth grade.
The following students were chosen to represent these positions in the elementary homecoming court: Jacob King and Molly Stewart, Pre-K; Lucas Caston and Kodi Delatte, kindergarten; Emery Wise and Layla Robinson, first grade; Aiden Motichek and Sidney Lauzervich, second grade; Logan Beck and Mia Arellanes, third grade; Elliette Cornett and Sam Caston, fourth grade; and Hayden Sappington and Kori Shirey, fifth grade.
The reigning queens for the elementary homecoming court are Miley Miles and Sophie Rodriguez.
The following students were chosen to represent these positions in the middle school homecoming court: Gibson Hopp and Abby Johnston, sixth grade; Keith Picou and Chloe Reeves, seventh grade; Garrison Mack and Skyler Fontenot, eighth grade; Preston Vicknair and Jaci Williams, Jr. Basketball; Landon Reine and Halli Williams, Jr. FCS; Adrianna Halphen and escort Logan Guedry, Jr. Cheer; and Blayson Helg and Londyn Kirby, Jr. Beta.
The reigning queen of the middle school homecoming court is Mia Reeves.
All homecoming courts will be presented in the Maurepas High School gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. Queens will be crowned in each division, as well as a duchess and princess at the high school level.
