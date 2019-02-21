Pre-K students at Maurepas had an old-fashioned party for the 100th day of school — with extra focus on the “old.”
Students came to school garbed in gray-haired wigs and glasses, derby hats and old scarves, suspenders and curlers, as they celebrated 100 days of school by fittingly dressing up as 100-year-olds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.