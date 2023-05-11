A tradition that started five years ago rang loud and proud again this year when the Maurepas School honored the Class of 2023 during the annual “Ringing of the Bell” ceremony.
The ceremony on Thursday brought together the entire student body, faculty, staff, and members of the community, who all gathered inside the school’s auditorium to celebrate this year's graduating class.
Dressed in their graduation caps and gowns, Maurepas High seniors walked past rows of their younger schoolmates who loudly cheered them on. After reaching the second floor, the seniors walked past more students and teachers before meeting Principal Kenny Kraft, who stood a few feet away from one of the school’s most historic markers.
Each senior then got a turn to ring the school's bell, which is more than a century old. The chimes could be heard across campus — as well as the cheers that followed.
For the soon-to-be graduates, the ringing signaled the end of their classes at Maurepas and the beginning of the next chapter in their lives. Following the ceremony, seniors gathered outside to snap photos, hug their loved ones, and share some last laughs at school.
Christopher Picou, who has attended Maurepas School for 13 years, said he and his fellow classmates enjoyed getting their turn to part in the tradition.
“It was always fun watching others before us, and it was fun doing it ourselves,” Picou said.
The bell ringing tradition began with the Class of 2018, when 18 seniors rang it on the eve of their graduation ceremony. Senior class sponsor Jeanne Meyers said retired teacher Melissa Anderson had the idea to start the tradition, which calls for Pre-K students to ring the bell on their first day of school and seniors on their last.
“The bell is such a monumental part of the school, and she (Anderson) thought it would be good to have the Pre-K students ringing it on their way in and the seniors ring it on the way out,” Meyers said. “We have a special situation here, because a lot of these kids have been here since Pre-K. We watch them grow up, so it’s neat to see them come in and go out.”
The bell ringing has been held every year since its inception — even during the COVID-19 pandemic when a virtual ceremony was held for the Class of 2020.
This year’s ceremony featured 19 seniors who were called one by one to take part in the tradition. One of those students, senior Breeanna Penalber, said the ceremony is something the entire school enjoys, not just the graduating class.
“You don’t even need to know anyone in the senior class to have fun,” she said. “We all interact with the kids in some way.”
