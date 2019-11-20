MAUREPAS -- The Peanut Gang is coming to Maurepas.
The Maurepas School will host its 15th Annual French Café, the school’s biggest holiday fundraiser, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The theme for this year’s program is “A Charlie Brown Café.”
During the Café, patrons will enjoy food, entertainment, and other activities while raising funds to buy Christmas presents and food for children of less fortunate families in the community.
In addition to food and a show put on by Maurepas students, patrons will be able to visit a plethora of booths and fundraising stations, including Santa’s Little Workshop, a cake walk, a gift basket raffle, a silent auction, and an ornament donation.
This annual event has been held every year since 2005, when a group of fifth-graders arranged 16 desks into four tables for customers in the “basement” and raised $177.85.
The French Café has been held every year since 2005, when French teacher Frederic Ledent's fifth-grade class arranged 16 desks into four tables for customers during the school's literacy night. They raised $177.85, but that was just the start.
The Café grew so fast that it was eventually given its own night in the school’s auditorium in 2014, and now, the entire school participates in what has become one of the community’s biggest annual gatherings.
Students perform in the program, create ornaments and pieces of art for sale, take orders and serve food, work the various stations, assist Ledent with the organization, and perform other duties during an event that takes over both floors of the school auditorium. With the help of students, the Café has enabled the school to help many families each holiday season.
More than 450 people enjoyed dinner and a show during last year’s French Café, which along with Santa’s Little Workshop Week brought in a combined $12,712.67. The night of the French Café alone raised more than $7,200.
For more information, visit www.maurepasschool.com/french-caf-.html or call the school at (225) 695-6111. More information can also be found on the school’s Facebook page.
