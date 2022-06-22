The McNeese State University has announced the students who were named to the President’s Honor List and Honor Roll for the 2022 spring semester.
The President’s Honor List for the spring 2022 semester at McNeese State University has been announced.
To be on the President’s Honor List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.
Local students on the President’s Honor List are as follows:
Denham Springs
Christina R. Canale
Kamryn L. Duncan
Alaina G. Fontenot
Walker
Katie G. Van Der Mark
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.
Local students on the Honor Roll are as follows:
Denham Springs
Tiara Robertson
Maurepas
Kameron J. Aime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.