DENHAM SPRINGS -- Erica Ard normally doesn’t do interviews.
In fact, when she sat down with a reporter from The News at Texas Roadhouse on a chilly Tuesday night, she said it was the first interview she had ever done.
But that’s the way she likes it.
Erica Ard prefers to work behind the scenes, quietly yet efficiently, as she makes the holiday wishes of thousands of children come true through her husband Sheriff Jason Ard’s annual Christmas Crusade.
And even if she wanted to do more interviews about all the work she’s done every Christmas for the last 19 years, it’d be hard to spare a minute.
This time of year, she’s too busy being Santa Claus.
“I don’t know how she does it,” Jason Ard said. “But she always does.”
Though her husband’s name is what people see, Erica Ard is the true heart and soul behind the annual Christmas Crusade, which has provided toys to children from low-income families in Livingston Parish for more than three decades.
The program started under former Sheriff Willie Graves and his wife Elaine in 1987, but it has picked up steam in recent years with the Ards — mainly Erica — running the show.
Since Ard became sheriff, the program has given toys to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families. Last year’s program provided gifts to 1,400 children from 600 families — numbers Ard expects to be toppled this year, thanks to the tireless work of his wife.
“She works so hard,” Jason Ard said of his wife. “I’m not able to help as much as I used to, but that’s because she handles most of it now. It’s a lot of work. People don’t realize how much work it is. She puts in a lot of 16- and 18-hour days this time of year.”
Despite all the work that goes into the program, Erica said she has never given it much thought.
“I just do it,” she said. “I’ve done it for so long now that I don’t even think about it anymore.”
Erica first got involved in the program around 2001, when the Crusade was still led by Elaine Graves. The two law enforcement wives worked side-by-side for years until Jason Ard was elected sheriff in 2012 and Elaine handed the reins over to Erica.
By that time, Erica had obtained a wealth of knowledge from her predecessor.
“[Elaine] taught me everything I know about the program,” Erica said. “She taught me how it worked as far as the shopping and sorting and organizing and budgeting.
“We are very blessed now to be [a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization]... so I don’t stress so much about money now, but in the beginning, we’d have $30,000 and we’d have to buy toys for 1,200 kids. Elaine and I would go to Walmart with a calculator and a notepad and make it work.”
Now, Erica is in charge of it all, meaning she is the one who must make it all work.
Erica coordinates the entire Christmas Crusade, overseeing everything from the application process to the toy sorting to the delivery schedule. She has three women who work with her on the applications and a couple of men who help with the toys.
That room gets quite crowded, Erica said.
“Our room looks like a Walmart,” she said with a laugh.
Erica handles all the donations that come in and does all the shopping, which she said has gotten much easier nowadays, thanks to online shopping. In previous years, she’d spend an entire day in Walmart buying presents for more than 1,000 kids.
“Actually, more than one day,” said Erica, who now starts buying gifts around October.
Erica rarely goes out for deliveries these days, instead opting to stay behind and coordinate the entire day, which usually wraps up in around four hours. The entire schedule is computerized, and Erica spends the day marking off which deputies are bringing toys and where they’re bringing them to.
The last — and only — time she went out for a delivery was more than 15 years ago, when she and others brought gifts to an AIDS-stricken mother in French Settlement who feared it would be her last Christmas with her daughter.
Once she saw the bag of presents, the woman hugged Erica and cried until they left. Erica couldn’t help but cry, too.
“I cried the whole time,” she said. “She was very appreciative. As far as she knew, it was the last Christmas she would have with her daughter, and she said we helped her make that a great Christmas.
“I cried, and that’s when they told me I can’t do deliveries anymore. You can’t deliver and cry.”
But Erica doesn’t need to go out to understand how impactful the Christmas Crusade is for the families that receive help. She knows.
“The deputies all come back and usually give stories, especially if they were really touched by the family,” she said. “A lot of people are really appreciative, and they’ll tell that to the deputies to tell us.
“Some people will even write ‘thank you’ notes and send them back with the deputies or they’ll stop us out in public when they see us, so I know how much it means to people, even if I don’t go out there now.”
Though Erica is in charge of it all, she stressed the importance of the Livingston Parish community, which she said has come to embrace the Christmas Crusade. People of all ages donate to the program, whether with money or with gifts, as well as local schools, clubs, and businesses.
Two days before presents were scheduled to be delivered this year, the Sheriff’s Office posted photos on social media showing what the community’s donations had helped provide: Pictured were shelves and stacks overflowing with thousands of presents, enough to make the holiday dreams of hundreds of families from across the parish a reality.
Erica called the entire experience both “amazing” and “rewarding.”
“I am so thankful, because we couldn’t do it without the community,” she said. “It helps so much. This program has been in place for so long, and I think the people of this parish have come to embrace this program just for what it does for the community. It just warms your heart.”
