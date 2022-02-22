Megan Magri wins Miss Southeastern crown

Southeastern Louisiana University health sciences major Megan Magri has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2022.
A St. Rose native, Magri also received the Talent Award and the Red Carpet Award.
Magri received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2021 Lily Gayle of Hammond at the annual pageant on Feb. 17 at Southeastern’s Student Union Ballroom. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
The top five contestants for the pageant were Magri, Emily Wilson of Hammond, Baileigh Picou of Shreveport, Kobi Painting of Amite, and Lucy Bateman of Franklinton.
First runner-up was Wilson, a management major, who also received the Miss Congeniality Award, and second runner-up was Picou, a general studies major, who also received the Miss Southeastern Legacy Scholarship Award.
Painting also took home the Student Government Association Academic Award, while Kaitlyn Bradford of Sandy Hook, Miss., received the People’s Choice Award.
Magri will advance to the Miss Louisiana’s Pageant that will be held in Monroe in June.
