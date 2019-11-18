Cool Cats 2019
Meow is 4 years old. Meow is Pumpkin and Spice and everything nice! Meow’s owner is Melissa Fontenot of Denham Springs.

The people have spoken, and it was a landslide.

Meow, the 4-year-old feline belonging to Melissa Fontenot of Denham Springs, was overwhelmingly voted the winner of The News’ 2019 “Cool Cats” photo competition.

Wearing a pumpkin costume with the caption, “Meow is Pumpkin and Spice and everything nice,” Meow received more than one-third of the nearly 600 votes that were cast.

Meow garnered 203 votes, approximately 106 more than second-place finisher Rosie (owned by Casey Burris of Walker) and 121 more than third-place finisher Kyla (owned by Dara Fontenot of Denham Springs).

Rounding out the top five were Meow Jr., or “MJ” (77 votes, owner JoAnn Byers of Denham Springs) and Max (56 votes, owners Tonikay and Tanner Gleber of Livingston).

The top vote-getting cats will be published in The News’ Nov. 21 edition.

Pictured below are the winners of the “Cool Cats” photo competition:

Meow

Meow
Meow is 4 years old. Meow is Pumpkin and Spice and everything nice! Meow's owner is Melissa Fontenot of Denham Springs.

Rosie

Rosie
Rosie’s owner is Casey Burris of Walker.

Kyla

Kyla
Kyla is 3 years old and belongs to Dara Fontenot of Denham Springs. Her nickname is Ky Ky Boo Boo Bear.

Meow, Jr., or "MJ"

Meow, Jr., or "MJ"
Meow Jr., or “MJ,” belongs to JoAnn Byers of Denham Springs.

Max

Max
Max’s owners are Tonikay and Tanner Gleber of Livingston.

