The people have spoken, and it was a landslide.
Meow, the 4-year-old feline belonging to Melissa Fontenot of Denham Springs, was overwhelmingly voted the winner of The News’ 2019 “Cool Cats” photo competition.
Wearing a pumpkin costume with the caption, “Meow is Pumpkin and Spice and everything nice,” Meow received more than one-third of the nearly 600 votes that were cast.
Meow garnered 203 votes, approximately 106 more than second-place finisher Rosie (owned by Casey Burris of Walker) and 121 more than third-place finisher Kyla (owned by Dara Fontenot of Denham Springs).
Rounding out the top five were Meow Jr., or “MJ” (77 votes, owner JoAnn Byers of Denham Springs) and Max (56 votes, owners Tonikay and Tanner Gleber of Livingston).
The top vote-getting cats will be published in The News’ Nov. 21 edition.
Pictured below are the winners of the “Cool Cats” photo competition:
Meow
Rosie
Kyla
Meow, Jr., or "MJ"
Max
