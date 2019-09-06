DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Merchants Association is giving people a chance to win tickets to the hottest concert in town.
Over the next two weeks, people can shop in the Antique Village and be entered into a drawing to win passes to the “Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash,” an all-day concert that will hit North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, Sept. 28.
To enter the drawing, people must spend at least $10 inside any shop in the Antique Village. Main Street Manager Donna Jennings said more than 30 stores are participating in the drawing, and shoppers can enter in each store “as long as the minimum purchase is made.”
Names can be entered into the drawing through Sept. 17, and the drawing will be held two days later. On Sept. 19, the Merchants Association will raffle out five pairs of tickets as well as two VIP backstage passes. People don’t have to be present to win, Jennings said.
In other concert news, organizer and promoter Scott Innes announced that Sara Collins has had to back out of the concert “due to a conflict in her schedule.”
Innes then said that Kendall Shaffer, a local country singer and frontman for The Kendall Shaffer Band, will take her spot in the lineup.
“At this time we are very happy to announce the Kendall Shaffer Band will be taking over that time slot!” Innes said in a press release. “Kendall has currently been on a huge radio tour and we are excited to have him back home for this event!”
Gates for the all-day concert open at 9 a.m., with music set to start at 2 p.m. Performers scheduled to take the stage are Chase Tyler, Shaffer, LeRoux, and Parish County Line. American Idol winner Laine Hardy will cap the all-day concert.
Tickets are $30 each if purchased in advance at www.etix.com and $50 at the gate. Children 3 years old and younger get in free, Innes said.
For more information, visit the “Cajun Country Jam” page on Facebook.
Lineup for Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash
Gates open - 9 a.m.
Chase Tyler Band - 1 p.m.
LeRoux - 3 p.m.
Kendall Shaffer - 5 p.m.
Parish County Line - 7 p.m.
Laine Hardy - 8:30 p.m.
