DENHAM SPRINGS -- It was all about the sounds of Louisiana when nearly 100 middle-school musicians came together for the Annual Denham Area Summer Band Camp, which recently wrapped up its sixth run.
“Louisiana music” served as the theme for this year’s band camp that invited young musicians to a week of training under Walker High co-band director Eddie Hirst, who was joined by a slew of other band directors and professional musicians.
Campers came from Juban Parc Junior High, Denham Springs Junior High and Southside Junior High — all schools that’ll send the next wave of Yellow Jackets to the Denham Springs High School Wind Ensemble.
The camp serves a two-fold purpose, Juban Parc Junior High band director Abby South said: It provides band students a much-needed tune-up before the start of the school year, and it gives them a chance to learn from different band directors alongside other musicians their age.
“This is a time for them to grow as musicians and learn from some of the best around,” said South, who organizes the camp with other middle school band directors in the area.
Campers spent the mornings training under Hirst, who taught them about “the unique sounds of Louisiana music” in addition to four Louisiana-themed songs for a camp-concluding showcase. In the afternoons, campers broke into sectional work and rehearsed with current, former and aspiring band directors as well as guest musicians and high school band students.
Cade Baker, a tuba player who will attend Denham Springs Freshman High this year, was one of several high school counselors who volunteered for the camp. After being a camper in the past, Baker said this year’s band camp was “a lot different” for him but that he enjoyed playing with the low brass section, helping set up things for sectional rehearsals, and doing “whatever else needed to be done.”
Baker said he particularly enjoyed teaching the basics to a young musician who was making the transition from the alto saxophone to the tuba, something Baker said was quite the challenge.
“He did really well, and he made a lot of progress, a lot more than I expected,” Baker said of the camper. “It was a lot harder for me when I switched to tuba.”
For Malaysia Battieste, a rising eighth grader at Juban Parc Junior High, the camp gave her a chance to get some extra one-on-one training on the clarinet while meeting new musicians her age.
“Working with the Juban Parc band, you don’t always get to focus on what you need help with,” she said. “It’s more of what the band needs help with. That’s why I liked sectionals of this camp. I got to practice what I needed to get better at.”
The camp ended with a concert in the JPJH gym in front of a packed house. During the showcase, students performed four songs with Louisiana themes: “Frog,” “Dancing in the Bayou,” “Dixieland Jam” and “A Closer Walk With Thee.”
South told the audience that she and the other band directors were impressed the students were able to learn such challenging songs in such a short amount of time.
“If you heard them on Monday versus what you’re hearing now, you’d be amazed,” South said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.