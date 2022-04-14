The Goblet of Fire is heading back east.
Middle-schoolers from across Livingston Parish tested their wits in the annual Battle of the Books competition, which tests students’ knowledge of books they read over the previous school year.
The competition, open to students in grades 5-8, was broken into three rounds: A computer test; a book puzzle in which students had to match together the appropriate book titles, authors, genres, and quotes; and a buzzer round for the finale.
It was held at the LPPS Suma Professional Development Center.
Springfield Middle emerged victorious, winning the large trophy affectionately dubbed the “Goblet of Fire,” inspired by the fourth book in the “Harry Potter” series. The trophy remains with the winning school throughout the next school year, and it is engraved to mark each year’s champion.
Finishing behind Springfield Middle were Albany Middle (second place), Live Oak Junior High (tied for third), North Corbin Junior High (tied for third), Live Oak Middle (fourth), Southside Junior High (fifth), and French Settlement High (sixth).
All told, nine schools took part in the competition, with dozens of students participating. To take part, students had to read at least five books from the Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice list of nominees.
This marked the third Battle of the Books competition, which Live Oak Middle librarian Amanda Jones started in 2019. Past winning schools include Albany Middle (2019) and Southside Junior High (2021). The 2020 competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following this year’s contest, students enjoyed a Skype session with New Orleans-born writer Nick Courage, who penned one of the titles on the Battle of the Books reading list, “Storm Blown.”
“Storm Blown” follows the story of a major hurricane working across the southern part of the U.S. Much of Courage’s writings focus on natural disasters, given his upbringing in southeastern Louisiana.
During the session, Courage explained his start in writing, saying he sent his first book to 59 literary agents before one someone offered to sell it. He now has three books to his credit and is in the process of writing two more, including a poetry book on skateboarding.
Courage said trying to get published, especially for the first time, can be a “frustrating” process, but he encouraged students who aspire to write to never give up their dream.
”It’s not the most stable career, but you can make a career out of it, and it’s fun,” Courage said.
