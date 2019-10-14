LIVINGSTON -- Middle-schoolers chased rubber balls, hopped in potato sacks, tossed eggs, carried one another on their backs, arranged cups in a pyramid, and whizzed through a test.
The 2019 Academic Fun Bowl was back, with a familiar champion.
Students from French Settlement Elementary, Southside Junior High, North Corbin Junior High, Maurepas, and Holden competed in the event, one of the most popular at the Livingston Parish Fair, which concluded its 82nd run on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The competition took place on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds inside the Rodeo Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10. Each school was allowed eight students per team, though students were allowed to rotate in the competition.
French Settlement Elementary claimed its fourth consecutive Academic Fun Bowl title by winning four (individual sack race, three-legged sack race, egg tossing contest, and cup stacking) of the seven events.
Finishing behind FSE were Southside Junior High, which won the kickball and piggy-back-ride races, and North Corbin Junior High.
Elementary students took part in their own Fun Bowl after the middle-schoolers.
