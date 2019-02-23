It takes a village to raise a child, so the saying goes, and one local woman has taken that to heart after establishing a non-profit to attempt a wild feat – to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Dawn Birdsong, co-founder of the group, is well on her way after having experienced a very successful first eight years.
Beginning simply as a group of volunteer ladies who brought food and groceries to the impoverished neighborhood of Eastover Estates – south of Denham Springs – in 2010, the group has grown to serve children and families associated with neighborhoods, schools, and church groups.
Mighty Moms has four programs of focus, but Birdsong has become focused on one in particular – Feeding Young Minds.
“We have such great libraries,” Birdsong said, “and we’re trying to get the word out that there’s a fun, safe, and educational place to get fed.”
Feeding Young Minds began in 2017, and Mighty Moms’ original partner was just the library system. Birdsong explained that Library Director Giovanni Tairov approached her with a need for food, snacks, and beverages for children.
“He told me that kids would be dropped off by their parents for several hours, or would show up after school,” Birdsong said. “Some parents have to work and simply have no funds or options for alternatives, and he said eventually those kids would approach the front desk asking for snacks.
“Giovanni wanted to have something for his staff to provide for these hungry kids.”
Birdsong sprang into action to bring together a program that would offer food and snacks at the library, while the library pitched in with games, books, and eventually television programs.
After launching in the summer of 2017, Feeding Young Minds helped feed and entertain 4,660 young children.
It wasn’t long into the 2017 school year that Summer Purvis and Leah Smith, directors of the food service program through Livingston Parish Public Schools, took notice of the program and offered to pitch in however they could.
The result? A large-scale grant through the federal government which funded all of the food for the next two years.
Unfortunately, the grant is running out - it will come to an end in 2020 - and now Birdsong is calling for help in the form of time, funds, and food to help expand the program, which is currently at the Main Branch in Livingston every Wednesday, and rotates through the other parish library locations once per month.
Despite the end of the grant still a year away, volunteers are needed immediately in all cases.
The volunteer position, says Birdsong, is not that difficult. The shift is one hour, usually around 5 p.m., to sign kids in, hand out food, and maintain a relative level of order.
Interesting parties can contact Dawn at 225-252-4905 or e-mail dawn@mightmomsgo.org. Volunteers can sign up directly on the group’s website, www.mightymomsgo.org or text mighty-fym to 21000 for a direct link to sign up (text fees may apply).
ABOUT MIGHTY MOMS
Mighty Mom’s is a community of ordinary people on an extraordinary mission to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish. The group has ladies who have been delivering food and working events for eight years, and some who come-and-go, but Mighty Moms is always looking for new volunteers.
Aside from Feeding Young Minds, Mighty Moms manages the ‘Full Tummy’ project which delivers weekend bags of food to schools every week to be given out to students enrolled in the program. They also manage a large-scale food pantry, which has a ‘give-out’ day once a month at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs, moving 13-15,000 tons of food every month.
Finally, Mighty Moms has donation barrels scattered throughout Livingston Parish where citizens can donate food items for their pantry and services. Their barrel locations are:
- UPS Store in Denham Springs (permanent location)
- Immaculate Conception Church office in Denham Springs (permanent location)
- Movement Gym in Watson
- Stines in Walker (permanent location)
- Integrity Insurance in Livingston
- One Life Church in Denham Springs
