DENHAM SPRINGS -- Women of all ages are invited for a morning of fellowship and testimony when Mighty Moms holds its inaugural women’s event on Saturday, Feb. 1.
“The Tune of Lilies” women’s event will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs, located at 206 Edgewood Drive. The program, which will be held in the church’s 180 Building, will include worship, art, and a message from the girls of Tinted Blue, a Mississippi-based women’s ministry that started in 2008.
During the program, Mighty Moms co-founders Beth McCormick and Dawn Birdsong will also introduce their 2020 campaign, “Sponsor a Child,” in which people can agree to cover weekend meals and snacks for one student. Donors can agree to sponsor a student for a weekend ($6), a month ($30), or the entire school year ($300).
“We are excited to invite you to our first ever Women’s Event,” the co-founders said in a press release. “It will be a morning full of worship, the Word, exciting artist, light food and fun fellowship. We hope you will join us for this extraordinary event.”
This will mark the first-ever women’s event for Mighty Moms, a non-profit food pantry that started nearly a decade ago to end childhood hunger in the parish.
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that partners with the Livingston Parish Library and Livingston Parish Public Schools to spread its mission of “nurturing hungry children to success.”
It began in 2010 and is comprised of several ongoing projects, including the Full Tummy Project, the Food Pantry, the Barrel Project and the Feeding Young Minds Project.
In recent years, Mighty Moms has distributed more than 21,000 Full Tummy Bags to more than 40 Livingston Parish schools, or an average of roughly 600 per week. The organization’s is comprised of around 30 “delivery moms,” with an average grocery bill of $12,000 a month.
Tickets for Saturday’s program are $20 each and can be found by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching “Mighty Moms.” Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event.
More more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.
