DENHAM SPRINGS -- Christine Spring celebrated her 100th birthday with two parties, more than 100 guests, a lot of cake, and one special letter signed by the President of the United States.
Spring, who has lived in Denham Springs for the last 84 years, was presented a birthday card signed by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a birthday celebration at LA Plantation on Wednesday, May 22.
This came less than a week after nearly 70 family members and friends gathered at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs for a birthday party on Saturday, May 18. Spring has been a member of the church for the last eight decades.
On Wednesday, dozens watched as Spring was presented her special card by Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, who reached out to Congressman Garret Graves’ office to get the letter from the White House.
“Mrs. Spring, you have set the standard and the bar very high for all of us here in the city,” Landry said. “We thank you for all those qualities you have shared with us. You are Miss Denham Springs.”
The daughter of Sadie and Luther Hoggatt, Christine was born on May 18, 1919, in Franklinton, Louisiana. She married John W. Spring Sr. and together they had three sons: Jim, Johnny and Douglas. Her husband and sons are all U.S. military veterans.
Christine and John built a home on Spring Street in Denham Springs in 1948 — before it was even called Spring Street, Landry said.
“I think the city came through and asked what they were gonna call the street,” Landry said. “Well, there was only one family on the street, so they called it ‘Spring Street.’”
For five years, Christine owned and operated the Springtime Flowers floral shop on Centerville Street before becoming an LSU fraternity mother for many more years.
“I’m sure the only answer they had for Mrs. Spring was, ‘Yes ma’am,’” Landry said.
After discussing Spring’s long-rooted ties to the city, Landry said he had “one more announcement.” He then pulled out a white envelope that contained the letter signed by Trump.
“Your American century is a proud part of our nation’s remarkable history,” Landry read. “We are inspired by your continued strength and spirit as we join your family and friends in celebrating this tremendous milestone.”
Landry then handed the note to Christine, who was nearly moved to tears.
“I’m very humbled,” she said.
