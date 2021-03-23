The Suburban Reviewers held their monthly meeting on March 3 via Zoom.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order. Secretary Judith Nesom called the roll, with 14 members present. The minutes of the February meeting were approved.
Treasurer Gayle Brown gave the treasurer’s report. Librarian Paula Kelly advised the members when books could be turned in and checked out. A discussion followed concerning members’ annual contributions of books.
At the close of business, Kathleen welcomed the guest speaker, renowned author John Floyd. Mr. Floyd has appeared in more than 300 publications, including “The Saturday Evening Post,” “The Best American Mystery Stories,” “Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine,” “Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine,” “The Strand Magazine,” and numerous others.
He has been nominated three times for the Pushcart Prize and won the 2007 Derringer Award. One of his stories has been optioned for film.
Mr. Floyd hails from neighboring Mississippi, where he lives with his wife, Carolyn. He shared the details of his life’s journey, which included graduation from Mississippi State, a stint in the Air Force, and a long career with IBM.
Throughout his career, Mr. Floyd traveled a great deal and visited many countries. His writing evolved as a result of his “time alone in hotels and airplanes.” He wrote many short stories prior to submitting any for publication, which he did so at the urging of his wife. His writings are primarily suspense, many of which are set in the Deep South.
In addition to short fiction, which he admits is his favorite to write, he is the author of nine books: “Rainbow’s End,” “Midnight,” “Clockwork,” “Deception,” “Fifty Mysteries,” “Dreamland,” “The Barrens,” “Lighten Up a Little,” and upcoming in 2021, “Selected Stories.”
The group thoroughly enjoyed Mr. Floyd’s spirited presentation and hearing how his ideas emerge and plots evolve. Interestingly, he often uses friends and acquaintances as his characters, at their request. The joy he derives from writing was infectious, and he graciously answered our many questions.
Mr. Floyd teaches a writing class at Millsap College and has participated in speaking engagements and book signings across the country. In addition to the publications mentioned earlier, his books may be purchased through Amazon and found in many bookstores. Several stories have been distributed worldwide in Braille and on audiotape and CD.
After thanking Mr. Floyd for his delightful presentation, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held on April 7.
