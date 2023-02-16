Hundreds of people celebrated their favorite fandoms during the Livingston Parish Library’s annual Comic Con event on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Held at the library system’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, this was the eighth Comic Con the Livingston Parish Library has organized. Patrons of all ages, including many dressed as popular characters from pop culture, gathered for the free event.
Around 1,600 people attended this year’s Comic Con, the library system said.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters.
The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program in 2015. But because of its popularity, it eventually turned into one of the library’s most popular stand-alone events.
This year’s special guests included Acadian Circus, 501st and Rebel Legions’ Costume Club, and Becca Hillburn. Comic Con visitors were also able to partake in virtual reality, tabletop games, scavenger hunts, and a cosplay contest.
