Comic Con 2023

A visitor of Comic Con, dressed as a character from “Star Wars,” walks around the Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

Hundreds of people celebrated their favorite fandoms during the Livingston Parish Library’s annual Comic Con event on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Held at the library system’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, this was the eighth Comic Con the Livingston Parish Library has organized. Patrons of all ages, including many dressed as popular characters from pop culture, gathered for the free event.

