The Livingston Parish Library has a few new members — approximately 26,000 of them.
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) recently announced a partnership with the Livingston Parish Public Schools (LPPS) system that will provide all LPPS students and teachers with immediate access to the library’s digital resources and services through its new eCard program.
The program automatically enrolls more than 26,000 LPPS students and teachers into the library system, according to a press release.
The new LPL eCard will grant students access to all electronic resources provided by the library, the press release said, ranging from Scholastic databases that offer homework assistance to resources offering downloadable eBooks, audiobooks and magazines.
In addition, the LPL eCard will allow students to visit their local LPL branch to convert their eCard into a full-fledged library card that will allow them to check out physical items such as books, DVDs, video games, Learning Kits, and more.
“We’re extremely proud to partner with Livingston Parish Public Schools to provide students and teachers with access to the library’s eResources,” said LPL Director Giovanni Tairov. “This partnership demonstrates the library’s commitment to support our public schools and help students achieve academic success.”
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children, according to the American Library Association (ALA). A recent ALA report stated that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifelong learning.
In mid-January, the LPL and LPPS began disseminating information regarding the new eCard program to students and parents. The flier welcomed students to the library and gave them details on a few of the available eResources. It also included information to help students determine their new LPL eCard number.
“We are happy to partner with the Livingston Parish Library to provide expanded resource opportunities for all of our students that they may not normally have available,” said LPPS Superintendent Rick Wentzel.
The announcement of eCard partnership continues a wave of programs the library has implemented to increase the community’s access to its resources and services.
In October 2018, the library announced an end to fines on all teen and juvenile accounts in an attempt to remove barriers that prohibit younger patrons from utilizing the library. The library also added multiple online resources and e-books, such as Hoopla Digital, which netted an additional 661,000 new items to the library’s collection in 2018.
In January, LPL introduced its new mobile hotspot lending program that allows patrons to “check out the internet.” Up to 15 devices can be connected to the internet through the Verizon cellular data network with no data plan fees or limits, and the hotspots are free of charge to patrons for a one-week check-out.
This year, the library also plans to unveils its Bookmobile, which will expand outreach services to underserved areas of the parish.
For more information on the new LPL eCard program, visit www.mylpl.info.
