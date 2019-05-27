The White family took home all the awards.
The only problem will be deciding who gets the top shelf.
Heather White and her two daughters Sylvia and Caroline were honored as teacher and students of the year at their respective schools during the 2018-19 school year.
Heather, a fifth-grade math, science and social studies teacher, was named Teacher of the Year at Eastside Elementary.
Joining her in the accolades was her daughter Sylvia, who was named the Student of the Year at Live Oak Junior High, and Caroline, who was the Student of the Year at Live Oak Middle.
Sylvia and Caroline were honored alongside more than 40 other students who were named their schools’ Student of the Year during a ceremony at Revival Temple in Walker on May 7. Heather and her fellow Teacher of the Year winners were recognized a week later.
