Want to enjoy a night at the movies without breaking the bank?
Movie Tavern by Marcus is trying to help with that.
Just in time for summer blockbuster season, Movie Tavern is rolling out a variety of new amenities and offerings this summer.
Movie Tavern theaters Denham Springs (Juban Crossing) and Baton Rouge (Citiplace) recently introduced “$6 Student Thursday.” Every Thursday, students of all ages and school faculty can view blockbuster movies for only $6 and receive a free 46-ounce popcorn by showing a school ID.
This deal accompanies other specials such as “$5 Movie Tuesday,” in which guests can pay $5 to view any movie and receive a free complimentary-size popcorn, and “Young at Heart Friday,” in which seniors over the age of 60 can view a movie that starts before 5:30 p.m. for $6.
In addition to the updates, the local theaters will also participate in the new Kids Dream Summer Film Series, which will feature $3 family favorites from June 16 - Aug. 14. Movie Tavern by Marcus has also introduced a variety of new made-from-scratch offerings, according to a press release.
The new promotions come months after Movie Tavern’s acquisition by The Marcus Corporation, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company that now owns or operates 90 movie theaters nationwide, according to a news release announcing the purchase Feb. 1.
The Movie Tavern dine-in theater chain — which totals 22 locations across nine states, including three in Louisiana (Denham Springs, Baton Rouge and Covington) — was purchased from VSS-Southern Theatres LLC for $30 million in cash along with 2,450,000 shares of The Marcus Corporation common stock, according to the release.
The acquisition gave the corporation’s Marcus Theatres division approximately 1,097 screens in 17 states, making it the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the country.
Movie Tavern by Marcus in Denham Springs is located at 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700, in the Juban Crossing shopping center, just off I-12.
