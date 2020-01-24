DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Oscars are coming to Denham Springs.
Movie Tavern by Marcus, located in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, will present a “2020 Best Picture Festival” in the month of February in celebration of this year’s Academy Awards, which are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9.
During the two-day festival, ticket buyers will be able to watch seven of this year’s nine Best Picture nominees (“Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” are Netflix films), as well as the films nominated for “Live Action Short” and “Animated Short.”
Tickets will be sold separately for Day 1 (Feb. 1) and Day 2 (Feb. 8) of the festival, and no single film tickets will be available, Movie Tavern said in a press release.
The cost for Day 1 of the festival is $35, and the cost for Day 2 is $28 (tax not included). In addition, all festival ticket holders will receive 20 percent off all food and beverage items at the dine-in theater.
The following films will be screened on Day 1 of the festival:
- Nominated Live Action Shorts - 10:30 a.m.
- Little Women (directed by Greta Gerwig) - 1:05 p.m.
- 1917 (directed by Sam Mendes) - 3:55 p.m.
- JoJo Rabbit (directed by Taika Waititi) - 6:35 p.m.
- Joker (directed by Todd Phillips) - 9 p.m.
The following films will be screened on Day 2 of the festival:
- Nominated Animated Shorts - 10:30 a.m.
- Ford v. Ferrari (directed by James Mangold) - 12:30 p.m.
- Parasite (directed by Bong Joon-ho) - 3:40 p.m.
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (directed by Quentin Tarantino) - 6:35 p.m.
Movie Tavern by Marcus in Denham Springs is located at 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700, in the Juban Crossing shopping center, just off I-12.
For more information, visit www.marcustheatres.com.
