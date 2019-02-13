‘My favorite’ | Another king cake season in full swing at Carter’s Supermarket
WALKER -- Ask three people which type of king cake they prefer, you’ll probably get three different answers.
For Lourie Dunaway, her go-to option is blueberry and cream cheese.
For Brannon Miller, it’s all about the caramel apple.
For Jessica Guilliams, strawberry and cream cheese is always a solid choice — though the red velvet king cake she baked the other night came out better than she could’ve hoped.
All three are employees of Carter’s Supermarket, the local family-owned chain of grocery stores that — like other food sellers in Louisiana this time of year — is in the mouth-watering midst of king cake season.
Last month, Carter’s sold 14,000 of its freshly-baked king cakes across its six stores in Albany, Denham Springs, Livingston, Springfield and Walker (or more than 450 per day).
When it comes to king cakes, Miller said each customer wants something different, which means you better have plenty of options.
So exactly how many different types of king cakes does Carter’s make?
The question stumped Miller, the company’s perishable director. Even after being with Carter’s for 16 years, that’s something not even he can easily keep track of.
“Oh my gosh, I don’t if I can answer that,” he said. “We have so many different ones we can do.”
There’s the turtle king cake, a tasty treat topped with a combination of caramel and chocolate icing and a sprinkling of pecan bits.
There’s also the eclair king cake, another dainty that is stuffed with gooey bavarian cream filling and capped with chocolate icing and a light drizzle of white ‘n glossy sugar icing.
Then again, there’s the wildly popular pecan praline, a nut-covered king cake crowned with caramel icing and a generous glazing of brown sugar.
And of course, there’s king cake in its traditional form — a ring of twisted cinnamon roll-style dough covered in white icing and a mixture of green, purple and gold powdered sugar. Miller said the two-filling king cake gives people multiple options, whether they want strawberry and banana, apple and cherry, raspberry and cream cheese — or just about any other combination they can think of.
“That’s why it’s so hard to say exactly how many we have,” he said. “You can do so many different things.”
Like Miller, the king cake of choice for Carter’s co-owner Stan Cain is caramel apple, which is topped with a complementary blend of caramel and sugar icing.
The only difference in Cain’s sweet tooth — he wants his caramel apple to ooze with apple filling, while Miller prefers his without. It’s something Cain has never understood, and something that resulted in some good-natured ribbing at Miller’s expense.
“You can’t trust a man that doesn’t like filling in his king cake,” Cain said.
At the Carter’s Supermarket in Walker, bakers get to the kitchen a little before 7 a.m. to prepare the day’s quota, which can be anywhere from 100 to 150 king cakes a day. The head baker there is Sandra White, and under her are Chelsea Jones and Guilliams, though deli manager Dunaway offered a helping hand during a recent visit to the store.
“It takes a team effort to knock them out at times,” Miller said.
This is Guilliams’ first king cake season after making the move from the deli, but she was able to easily rattle off the multi-step process — one that involves thawing and unrolling the cinnamon-bread rolls, putting the filling inside, rolling them back up and shaping them into their customary twisted form.
Once they’re shaped, Guilliams said the king cakes are then placed on pans to be proofed before being set in the walk-in oven, which usually bakes the king cakes for about 15 minutes (though the pecan praline takes a little longer, Guilliams added).
Though Carter’s has been in Livingston Parish since 1983, the supermarket didn’t starting selling king cakes until the late 1990s, co-owner Edna Cain said. And though many food sellers in Louisiana provide king cakes, Miller said Carter’s prepares them differently than others.
“The thing that separates our king cakes from everybody else’s is we bake our filling in it,” Miller said. “Everybody would rather cut and fill it like a donut. For us, the filling is baked into it throughout the process.”
Last year, Carter’s introduced the berry chantilly king cake, which has chantilly icing inside of and atop the king cake along with fresh blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. Another new favorite is the boudin king cake — a meaty entree made using French bread and complimented with pepper jack cheese.
Despite all the varieties, Guilliams said she wants to add another king cake to the Carter’s mix soon — the red velvet king cake she recently made at home, which consisted of cream-cheese filling, white icing, and cake crumbs.
She’s hoping her bosses will pick it up before the end of king cake season on Fat Tuesday (March 5).
“It’s probably my favorite one,” she admitted.
