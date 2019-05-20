Shortly after being crowned the new American Idol, Laine Hardy hopped on a red-eye flight bound from Hollywood to the Big Apple.
Hardy, who was named the Season 17 winner of American Idol during Sunday’s finale, made a stop in Times Square in New York City Monday morning for appearances on “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in celebration of his unforgettable night.
The 18-year-old singer known as “The Bayou Boy” chatted with Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who announced Hardy as the winner during Sunday’s three-hour, action-packed finale.
During his stop with “Kelly and Ryan,” Hardy also performed his first single “Flame,” which he sang as confetti fell on top of him after his crowning moment.
Here is some of what Hardy had to say during his appearance on “Good Morning America.”
Strahan: “What went through your head when you heard your name called?”
Hardy: “My mind blacked out. I don’t even know. When Ryan called my name, my mind blacked out and I didn’t know what to do. I forgot everything.”
Strahan: “How were you able to sing after your name was called?
Hardy: “When the rest of the Top 10 came out, it helped me out a lot. It made me happy.
Strahan: “What changed between last year and this year?”
Hardy: “Last year when I got eliminated, I went and played all year. Then I went to play guitar for my friend, and I don’t even know what happened. I don’t know what’s happened the last couple of months.”
Strahan: “What was the highlight of the whole process?”
Hardy: “Being able to meet people and seeing all kinds of people I’ve never met before. It’s crazy to be able to do this when five years ago I had no idea what was gonna happen with my life, and now I’m doing this. It’s crazy.”
Strahan: “What’s next?”
Hardy: “Now that the show is over I’m gonna go home and see my mom. I miss my mom and family. Then I’m gonna get straight into working on my music and getting it out to my fans.”
Strahan: “Get some home cooking from mom?”
Hardy: “Yes, sir. Louisiana, best food you’ll ever eat.”
