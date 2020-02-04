WALKER -- As a Louisiana Master Naturalist, Krista Adams has always wanted to bring nature-themed events and activities to the community she lives in.
As interim director of the Southeastern Livingston Center, which strives to promote “lifelong learning to the citizens of Livingston Parish,” Krystal Hardison has recently worked to expand the campus’ many educational offerings.
Together, they’re accomplishing both.
An upcoming nature series will be held at the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker over the months of February and March.
The “Discover Nature Family Program” will feature a plethora of speakers once it kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Sessions will be held every Tuesday from now through March 10, all beginning at 6 p.m.
Originally scheduled to be a three-part series that covers Purple Martins, bird rehabilitation, and bees, extra seminars have been added in March. In the new sessions, speakers will discuss hummingbirds and the Louisiana iris.
For Adams, who will be the first speaker of the nature series, the “collaborative effort” is meant to provide Livingston Parish residents and families with nature presentations to enrich their learning and interest in the natural environment.
“I really hope there’s some interest in the community to come and learn about our Louisiana species, and nature in general,” she said.
The series will kick off tonight when Adams discusses Purple Martins, the largest member of the swallow family in North America. She’ll share information regarding the bird’s biology, identification, attraction, management, and protection, as well as her conservation efforts that have reached outside of her backyard and into the local community.
The next session will be Feb. 11, when Wings of Hope Director Leslie Lattamore is scheduled to explain a day in the life of a wildlife rehabber. Wings of Hope is based in Livingston and is one of two wildlife care facilities in the metropolitan Baton Rouge area. Lattamore will also bring some of the center’s permanent residents.
Following Lattamore’s talk, Capital Area Beekeepers Association President Karly Ridgell will discuss the importance of bees to the environment and provide information on Louisiana’s native bee species in a session titled “Pollinators in our Gardens.”
Jane Patterson, president of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, will follow Ridgell in a presentation about hummingbirds on March 3, followed a week later by a discussion from the Greater New Orleans Iris Society on March 10.
Though each speaker will touch on an array of topics, Adams said they all have one thing in common.
“We all have the same mission: to educate and improve our community,” she said.
For Hardison, a Livingston Parish native who was named the Southeastern Livingston Center’s interim director last spring, the nature series is part of a bigger vision in mind — one focused on lifelong learning.
The campus kicked off a restorative yoga program this year, followed by three live podcasts featuring the “Real Life Real Crime” duo of Woody Overton and Jim Rathmann. Along with the nature series, the campus is also holding conversational Spanish classes.
“The mission for lifelong learning is to bring any educational or intellectual opportunities to the area, whether it’s for personal knowledge or professional development,” Hardison said.
The Southeastern Livingston Center is located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. For more information, call (225) 665-3303.
