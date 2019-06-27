Fireworks will light up the sky, people will come dressed in patriotic attire, and American flags will wave proudly when parts of Livingston Parish celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4.
The City of Walker and Town of Livingston will hold separate Fourth of July celebrations to commemorate the 243rd birthday of our country.
Walker’s festivities will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 13750 Ball Park Road. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., when visitors will be treated to games, inflatables and food sold by local non-profit organizations.
Parking for the free family event will be available in the lot at the end of Ball Park Road, but no parking is allowed in the subdivision or along Ball Park Road, according to a press release. Additional parking will be available near Field 5 as well as the new Walker High gym, where a shuttle will be running every 15-30 minutes from 3-10 p.m. to and from the park, the press release said.
Live music will be provided by the band Bulletproof from 5-6 p.m., and the fireworks show is slated to begin after dark, the press release said. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen and bug spray.
Seven miles east in Livingston, the town’s annual Fourth of July party will once again be held at Circle Drive Park, located at 20550 Circle Drive, across the street from Town Hall.
Festivities will begin at 3 p.m., according to a press release, with the band Giacomo set to play at 4 p.m. Giacomo is a five-member cover band from Norfolk, Louisiana, that plays music from the 1950s through present day, and its styles include country, blues, funk and hard rock. The band will be joined by singer Barrett Morgan at 5:30 p.m.
The free family event will feature games, inflatables, food and a fireworks show set to begin at dusk.
Schedule of Fourth of July celebrations
Walker
Date/time: Thursday, July 4, beginning at 3 p.m.
Location: Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 13750 Ball Park Road
Start of fireworks show: after dark
Livingston
Date/time: Thursday, July 4, beginning at 3 p.m.
Location: Circle Drive Park, located at 20550 Circle Drive
Start of fireworks show: after dark
