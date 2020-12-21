DENHAM SPRINGS -- Despite no official Christmas in the Village celebration this year, the Village is still celebrating Christmas.
Holiday decorations have spread throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village, which is inviting visitors to check out its plethora of locally-owned businesses for another Christmas shopping season.
Workers spent several days hanging the decorations throughout the downtown area, and they’ll be up through the holiday season, giving people a chance for festive photo opportunities as they complete their Christmas shopping.
This year’s holiday season looked much different than it had in years past in the Antique Village, which was unable to hold its traditional “Christmas in the Village” celebration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This marked the first year since its inception in 2015 that the Village couldn’t hold its annual slate of yuletide events, which include the Lighting of Old City Hall, the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade, the Lighting of the Christmas Tree, Main Street’s Chef’s Evening, and a nativity scene production by Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).
However, the Antique Village was still able to hold its annual Christmas Open House, which featured shopping specials, photo opportunities, and special performances.
And the holiday fun isn’t over yet.
Many of the stores will be open on Christmas Eve, though there will be some with shortened hours, according to Main Street Manager Donna Jennings. For a compete list of what the downtown shopping area has to offer, visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
