New York Times best-selling author Claudia Gray will visit the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Monday, June 17 for a special program titled “An Evening with Claudia Gray.”
The program is open to ages 12 and older, and it will start at 5:30 p.m.
Claudia Gray is the pseudonym of New Orleans-based writer Amy Vincent, author of the New York Times bestselling “Evernight” series. In addition to her original stories, Gray has penned several novels set in the Star Wars universe, including “Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lost Wars,” “Star Wars: Bloodline,” and “Leia: Princess of Alderaan.”
During the program, Gray will read excerpts from Star Wars novels and detail her writing process. Following the event, guests will be treated to a short reception with refreshments provided by the library. Gray will also be available for book signings.
For more information on this event, please visit the library’s website at www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.