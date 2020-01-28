DENHAM SPRINGS -- An author from a galaxy far, far away will soon land in Livingston Parish.
Claudia Gray, a New York Times bestselling science fiction writer, will be the headlining speaker for the Livingston Parish Library’s annual Comic Con event on Saturday, Feb. 15.
A New Orleans native who has written several titles set in the “Star Wars” universe in addition to her own original novels, Gray will detail her writing process and how she creates stories for characters in the wildly popular franchise. She will also be available for book signings following her appearance.
This will mark Gray’s second visit to Livingston Parish, following her appearance at the library last summer. During that visit, Gray said she was 6 years old when she saw her first “Star Wars” movie, leading to a lifelong obsession with George Lucas’ universe.
She still has the “Star Wars” books she “read to death” in the late 1970s, and she even has an old Galactic passport she got when she was 12.
Gray has penned four novels based on Star Wars since 2015, including “Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lost Stars,” “Bloodline,” and “Leia: Princess of Alderaan.” Her most recent Star Wars novel, “Master and Apprentice,” chronicles the relationship between Qui-Gon Jinn and his Padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was released in 2019.
All told, Gray has 27 novels listed on her website.
People of all ages are invited to the Livingston Parish Library’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture. The day-long fandom experience will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located at 80101 Hwy. 190. Admission to the event is free.
In addition to Gray’s talk, the fifth annual Comic Con will feature a series of events and activities for visitors, including Harry Potter Bingo, a Pokemon scavenger hunt, tabletop games, comic book vendors, games of quidditch, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes of their favorite fandoms.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library first held Comic Con as a kickoff to its summer reading program in 2015. Since then, the event has become one of the library’s biggest single-day draws, exceeded only by the annual book festival.
For more information or details about this year’s Comic Con event, call the library at (225) 686-4100 or visit www.mylpl.info.
