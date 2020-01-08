WALKER -- A newly-formed partnership is aiming to save lives in 2020.
The four-way partnership — between the (LOPA), the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center (LPLTC), the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication and iHeartMedia — hopes to add 1,000 names to the Louisiana Donor Registry.
The goal, according to a press release announcing the partnership, is to save more lives through organ, tissue and eye donation.
LOPA’s core purpose is “Making Life Happen” by saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation, according to its website. Established in April 1988 as an independent, not-for-profit organ and tissue recovery agency, it is federally designated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid as the organ procurement organization responsible for servicing Louisiana.
Nearly 120,000 people across the country are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, according to statistics from www.organdonor.gov, a website under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Louisiana, that figure is roughly 2,000 — something LPLTC student Carl McLin couldn’t believe.
“I had no idea organ donation was so necessary in Louisiana,” said McLin, a criminal justice student who attends Denham Springs High. “Now that I know the real need in our community, I am excited to help in the mission of saving lives.”
Clarence Richardson can attest to that.
Richardson, a heart recipient from Livingston Parish, received the gift of life almost 20 years ago.
He said he supports the partnership "in honor of my anonymous donor hero."
“It is really wonderful to live in a community where people understand and recognize the need for donation,” he said. “I am grateful.”
Public relations students in the Manship School formed a PR firm last semester called “Pinnacle Public Relations.” Teaming with iHeartMedia, Pinnacle hopes to promote a unique registry link (www.lopa.org/ltc) that will keep track of the number of people who register because of this partnership.
Pinnacle Public Relations and iHeart Media are also providing support for LOPA’s “Social Media Ambassador” program, which 37 LPLTC students have pledged to serve in this school year. On their personal social media channels, students are posting facts about organ, tissue and eye donation as well as relevant news stories, stories from those impacted by donation, and LOPA-related activities on campus in order to increase donation awareness.
“I may be paid to teach Criminal Justice for a living, but my ultimate goal is to teach about service to community and loving others through action,” said Kelly Jennings, an LPLTC instructor. “‘Love’ to me is a verb. Being selfless and loving to one another is more important than any level of education you may attain.
“Organ donation is selfless love and an absolutely free gift that anyone can give.”
