Nicholls State University honors graduates

Nicholls State University awarded 664 degrees to students during its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Of the degrees awarded, 95 were previously posted for summer 2022 graduates.
The following Livingston Parish students were honored during Nicholls State University’s commencement ceremony:
-- Edwards Courtney, bachelor of science degree, birth-5 early intervention/special education
-- Lee Ja'Cobey, bachelor of science degree, business administration
