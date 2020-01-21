DENHAM SPRINGS -- Rep. Barbara Carpenter couldn’t think of a better way to honor her late husband, a life-long educator, than by establishing a scholarship fund in his name.
The Denham Springs Martin Luther King, Jr., Task Force couldn’t think of a better way to honor Barbara Carpenter, who served as guest speaker during its annual MLK Day Program, than by donating to that scholarship fund.
And that’s exactly what it did.
The Denham Springs Martin Luther King, Jr., Task Force presented a $500 check to the Dr. Dana Carpenter Scholarship Fund during its annual MLK Day march and ceremony on Monday, Jan. 20.
The check was presented in honor of Dr. Dana Carpenter, who was elected as one of the first board members of the Baker school system after it became independent from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. He served as the board president for three terms.
Dana Carpenter, a professor at Southern University, died last April after a brief illness. The scholarship named in his honor helps pay for Baker school system students to attend either Southern University or Grambling State University.
Fred Banks, chairman of the Task Force, presented the check to Barbara Carpenter following her rousing 30-minute sermon inside Roberts United Methodist Church, where she preached about the importance of “serving others.”
After accepting the check, Barbara Carpenter explained her reasoning for wanting to establish a scholarship in the name of her husband, who received his bachelor’s degree from Grambling, a master’s degree from Northwestern State University, and a Ph.D. from Kansas State University.
“For me, I could think of no other way to honor him,” said Barbara Carpenter, representative for House District 63.
The Task Force also presented scholarships to four high school students during the ceremony. The annual scholarships are given out to students from the city who are pursuing college or trade education.
“I remember in some years when we may have given one scholarship,” Banks said. “This year, we gave four. And we need to do more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.