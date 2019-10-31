After noticing that flags were missing around campus, a group of elementary students took matters into their own hands.
North Corbin Elementary 4-H officers presented American flags to eight classroom teachers, two physical education teachers, and the school’s counselor on Monday, Oct. 22.
Each day, every NCE student and teacher stands, salutes, and recites the Pledge of Allegiance, so the 4-H'ers wanted to make sure each classroom could respectfully give honor to the country with the red, white, and blue flying in each area.
Seeing that several areas on campus were without a flag, the 4-H officers decided to lend a helping hand and make sure that each classroom, gym, and office was equipped with a new flag.
“We were so excited to give the teachers and our amazing counselor a flag,” said Madelyn Taylor, NCE 4-H reporter.
In November, the 4-H club will collect items for the War Veterans Home in Jackson, Louisiana, as part of its November service project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.