North Corbin Elementary 4-H students partnered with Convoy of Hope for their monthly service project in September.
Founded in 1994, Convoy of Hope is a non-profit organization that helps different people in need. The organization is involved in activities such as children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches, and disaster response.
More than 115 million people have been served throughout the world by Convoy of Hope in the last 25 years. Thanks to students at North Corbin Elementary, that number will continue to go up.
As a partner with Convoy of Hope, NCE 4-H’ers collected hygienic items such as hand towels, bars of soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, and combs. After all the items were collected, the 4-H members made 65 hygiene kits that were mailed to the Convoy of Hope headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
