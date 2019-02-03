North Corbin Junior High 4-H Club prepares for Achievement Day
North Corbin Junior High School 4-H Club members met to work on their project books in preparation for Achievement Day. Pictured are (from left) Rhoby Graham, Blain Gilmore and Parker Jones.

 Submitted by Valerie Gautreaux

The North Corbin Junior High School 4-H Club met in January to work on their project books.

Club members were instructed to have half of their booklet complete by January and the remainder completed by the end of February.

Everyone who completes his or her project book will be able to attend 4-H Achievement Day at Walker High School on March 29.

Achievement Day is a day filled with testing, speakers, awards and everyone’s favorite activity: “The Scream and Yell” competition between participating 4-H clubs.

