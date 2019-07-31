The upcoming school year hasn’t even started, but North Corbin Junior High 4-H Club members are already getting out in the community.
This time, they may have even helped some of their own classmates.
NCJH students Valerie Gautreaux, Kaylee Timonet, Garrett Patrick, and Kyra Patrick, along with 4-H Club leader Sheila Underwood, volunteered for Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor’s annual “Assess the Need” back-to-school drive on Sunday, July 28.
From 8-10 a.m., the NCJH 4-H’ers collected donations from shoppers of the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Walker. They also informed those who stopped about the importance of the community’s help so that all students have the supplies needed to succeed.
Now in its 19th year, the “Assess the Need” campaign collects donations for classroom supplies and materials that will go toward needy Livingston Parish students in grades pre-kindergarten through high school. The program has helped around 50,000 students in nearly two decades.
Volunteers will be outside parish Wal-Mart stores in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson on Aug. 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect donations. Donations can also be given securely online through PayPal or with a credit card by visiting the “Assess the Need” page on Facebook or going to www.AssesstheNeed.com.
“Assess the Need” is a registered charitable organization, making all donations eligible for tax deductions.
