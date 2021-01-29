NCJH 2020-21 Homecoming Court

Pictured is the 2020-21 North Corbin Junior High homecoming court. Pictured, from left, are Kenley Arledge, Rylan Varnado, Adryanna Arledge, Morgan Gill, Queen Kimber King, Oakleigh Jones, Evelynn Artieta, and Keegan King.

 Photography by Barclell Studio

North Corbin Junior High recently presented the 2020-21 homecoming court.

During the presentation, Kimber King was crowned this year’s queen.

Also recognized were fellow maids Adryanna Arledge, Kenley Arledge, Evelynn Artieta, Morgan Gill, Oakleigh Jones, Keegan King, and Rylan Varnado.

