North Corbin Junior High 2021 homecoming court

North Corbin Junior High presented the 2021 homecoming court during its football game against Westside Junior High. Pictured, from left, are Keegan King, Kenley Arledge, Demi Lockhart, Brooklynn Torres, Rylan Varnado, Oakleigh Jones (Queen), Summer Tillery, Ava Kennedy, Parklyn Tate, and Bella Lambert.

 Photo Submitted

North Corbin Junior High presented the 2021 homecoming court during its football game against Westside Junior High.

During the homecoming court presentation, Oakleigh Jones was revealed as this year’s queen.

Also elected to the court were Kenley Arledge, Ava Kennedy, Keegan King, Bella Lambert, Demi Lockhart, Parklyn Tate, Summer Tillery, Brooklynn Torres, and Rylan Varnado.

