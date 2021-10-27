North Corbin Junior High presented the 2021 homecoming court during its football game against Westside Junior High.
During the homecoming court presentation, Oakleigh Jones was revealed as this year’s queen.
Also elected to the court were Kenley Arledge, Ava Kennedy, Keegan King, Bella Lambert, Demi Lockhart, Parklyn Tate, Summer Tillery, Brooklynn Torres, and Rylan Varnado.
